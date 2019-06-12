Veteran and Pro-Independence Fighter Groups Clash Over Late Freedom Fighter, Fmr. War Hero

Photo : YONHAP News

Two South Korean veterans organizations are at odds over the veneration of a late independence fighter who defected to North Korea and a Korean War hero known to have been pro-Japanese during the colonial era.The Korean Veterans Association is set to hold a rally in front of the Heritage of Korean Independence group headquarters in Seoul on Thursday in denunciation of recent remarks by the new head of the group.On Sunday, the group's new president, Kim Won-woong, said main opposition Liberty Korea Party leader Hwang Kyo-ahn neglected national identity and the spirit of anti-Japan independence by recently visiting retired general Paik Sun-yup.Paik, 98, is the South Korean Army's first four-star general, known for his services during the Korean War. In 2009, a top office investigation revealed Paik had worked for a special task force charged with suppressing the Korean independence army during Japan's colonial rule.The veterans association also criticized Kim for emphasizing the need to decorate independence fighter Kim Won-bong, who later joined the North Korean military and fought against the South during the Korean War.In response, a coalition of independence movement commemorative groups said it will hold a counter demonstration at the same place in denunciation of Paik.