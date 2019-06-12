Seoul's Proposal on Forced Labor Compensation Facing Backlash

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government's proposal to Japan on Wednesday that companies from both countries create a joint fund to compensate Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor has not been well-received by Tokyo and the victims.Tokyo swiftly rejected the proposal, claiming international laws are being violated regarding the demand for compensation, though an official from Seoul's Foreign Ministry urged Tokyo on Thursday to carefully consider the suggestion.A civic group representing the forced labor victims, including victims of wartime sexual slavery, criticized Seoul's proposal for failing to demand that Tokyo acknowledge its history and apologize.The group also faulted the government for failing to consult in advance with the victims, who plan to officially request a negotiation with one of the Japanese firms, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, which has failed to act as directed to by the Supreme Court.South Korea has taken a cautious approach to the top court ruling that ordered Japanese firms to compensate victims of forced labor during Japanese colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula, saying it respects the decision made by its judiciary.Japan, which continues to argue that all colonial-era reparation issues were settled under a 1965 bilateral accord, requested the formation of an arbitration panel involving a third country to resolve the dispute earlier on Wednesday.