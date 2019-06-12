Economy KOSPI Closes Thursday Up 0.31%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained six-point-51 points, or point-31 percent, on Thursday. It ended the day at two-thousand-131-point-29.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining nine-point-61 points, or one-point-34 percent, to close at 727-point-32.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened 14 won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-162-point-one won.