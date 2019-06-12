Moon Urges Officials to Track Down Assets of Habitual Delinquent Taxpayers

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has urged officials to mobilize all resources to track down hidden assets of South Korea's high-income, habitually delinquent taxpayers and prevent them from repeating such illegalities.At a meeting on anti-corruption on Thursday, Moon said paying taxes is a constitutional duty a citizen should perform in return for exercising their rights.Moon repeatedly stressed that those who intentionally neglect their duties to society should face strict consequences.The president's remarks come as the government recently adopted a system where a habitual defaulter could face up to 30 days in jail.Referring to the Education Ministry's recent audit that found some private schools had engaged in embezzlement and accounting fraud, Moon ordered the ministry and related agencies to come up with measures to reinforce inspections.