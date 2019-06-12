Incheon Businesspeople File Criminal Complaints against Ex-Tap Water Manager

Photo : YONHAP News

Residents in Incheon have filed criminal complaints against the former chief of the city’s tap water system in the midst of a massive tap water crisis in the region.Local business managers submitted to the Incheon District Prosecutors’ Office on Thursday their accusations against the former Director-General of the Waterworks Headquarters Incheon Metropolitan City, who was recently removed from his position when the crisis emerged.Some three-thousand-500 Incheon residents signed the accusations.The former director-general is accused of various criminal acts, including dereliction of duty, violation of the water management laws and on-duty negligence resulting in injury.The accusers argue that the former chief caused the crisis by poorly managing pipes that transport clean water to households.They also claimed he violated the water act by not suspending the tap water supply even after water became undrinkable, while also holding him responsible for skin diseases developed by more than 70 residents after drinking contaminated tap water.They demand the city should remove him from civil service, not just rescind his title.