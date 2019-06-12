Gov't to Swiftly Decide on Whether to Support Revoking Special School Titles

Photo : YONHAP News

The Education Ministry will swiftly follow up on decisions reached by provincial education bureaus not to renew the designation of autonomous private high schools for certain schools in their jurisdiction.The Offices of Education in Gyeonggi and North Jeolla provinces recently held an appraisal of the schools and decided not to renew their status for one school in each region.The ministry said it will quickly decide whether to support the decisions. It added that education authorities in eleven cities and provinces are conducting similar assessments on 24 autonomous private high schools this year and that the government will move quickly if they request consent for revoking the designation in a bid to minimize any confusion.The ministry added it will thoroughly deliberate on the decisions made by local governments in terms of legality and fairness.In order to revoke the designation of special purpose high schools, the heads of provincial education offices must go through a hearing process led by an outside expert.