S. Korea Stresses Need to Hold Bilateral Summit with Japan Soon

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior South Korean official has emphasized the need for the leaders of South Korea and Japan to meet face-to-face to discuss pending issues.The high-ranking Foreign Ministry official told reporters on Thursday that there are many bilateral issues to be discussed at the summit level, referring to President Moon Jae-in’s recent remark that he hopes to hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka.The official said the two leaders need to discuss historical issues and North Korea’s denuclearization, adding Seoul is open to related talks with Tokyo anytime.The possibility of Moon sitting down one-on-one with Abe during next week's G20 Summit is said to be eroding further after Tokyo refused Seoul’s proposal to create a joint corporate fund to compensate wartime forced labor victims.Foreign Ministry Spokesman Kim In-cheol relayed Seoul’s stance Thursday that it hopes Japan takes a prudent and wise approach by considering the victims’ pain and the development of bilateral ties.