No. of Asylum Seekers in S. Korea Hit Record High in 2018

The number of foreigners who applied for refugee status in South Korea hit a record high last year.The Ministry of Justice said Thursday that it received asylum applications from 16-thousand-173 foreigners in 2018, the highest figure since the country began to accept asylum seekers in 1994.The ministry said the number is rising further this year with a daily average of 64 applications made so far, or up by 62-point-seven percent from the same period last year.Last year’s applicants came from 93 countries, led by around two-thousand-500 from Kazakhstan. Among them, 144 have been granted refugee status, while 514 others have been allowed to stay on humanitarian grounds.