Prosecution Demands 12-Year Prison Term for Ex-Pres. Park for NIS Fund Acceptance

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors are demanding former President Park Geun-hye be sentenced to 12 years behind bars over charges she accepted illegal funds from the state intelligence agency.At the final hearing of the impeached ex-president on Thursday, the prosecution pressed the Seoul High Court for the jail sentence as well as a fine of eight billion won and three-point-five billion won in forfeits. Prosecutors said Park betrayed public trust and privately used state authorities by receiving money from the National Intelligence Service(NIS).Park was indicted in January 2018 on charges of bribery and the loss of state funds for illegally accepting three-point-five billion won from the NIS between 2013 and 2016.Last July, a lower court sentenced her to a six-year jail term and a three-point-three billion won forfeit charge, only finding her guilty of causing losses to state funds.The prosecution appealed the decision, saying she's also guilty of the bribery charges. The final verdict is expected on July 25th.