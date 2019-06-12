Bareunmirae Party's Ex-Leader Calls for Scrapping of Income-Led Growth Drive

Photo : YONHAP News

A former joint head of South Korea's minor opposition Bareunmirae Party has urged the Moon Jae-in administration to scrap its income-led growth initiative.In a Facebook post on Thursday, Representative Yoo Seong-min said the administration should acknowledge its flagship economic policy has failed.Positively assessing Moon’s announcement the previous day of a plan to jump-start innovative development in the local manufacturing industry, Yoo said the government should focus on innovative growth rather than income-led growth during the remainder of its term.He said although the government has lost opportunities to grow the South Korean economy due to its obsession with income-oriented policies, it will receive praise from the opposition bloc if it shows courage and moves in the right direction.Yoo also urged the government to scrap a plan to increase the number of public employees.