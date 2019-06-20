Xinhua: Kim and Xi Hold Talks in Pyongyang

Photo : YONHAP News

China's state-run Xinhua News Agency is reporting the leaders of China and North Korea held talks in Pyongyang on Thursday.According to China's People's Daily, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan arrived at Pyongyang's Sunan International Airport earlier in the day for a two-day state visit and were greeted by the North's leader Kim Jong-un and his wife, Ri Sol-ju. It said close to 10,000 North Koreans waved flowers and chanted welcoming slogans at the airport.The paper reported Xi and Kim reviewed an honor guard and rode in an open-top limousine for the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, the mausoleum commemorating the North's former leaders.Xinhua reported the two leaders later held talks but didn't provide details.Xi's trip marks the first time a Chinese head of state has visited North Korea in 14 years, but President Xi has met with Kim on five different occasions since March last year.