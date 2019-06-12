Coast Guard Head Checks Security in West Coast after N. Korean Boat Passes Unnoticed

Photo : KBS

The head of the central region branch of the Korea Coast Guard has checked on the security situation along South Korea's western coastal areas near the inter-Korean maritime border.Commissioner Koo Ja-young’s field inspection in Ganghwa Island in Incheon on Thursday came after authorities failed to detect a North Korean fishing boat that made its way deep into South Korean waters last Saturday.Koo also met military and regional government officials to discuss possible cooperation and measures to strengthen security measures in the region.Noting that security risks along the west coast are higher than the east coast due to its complex coastline and many islands, the commissioner called for strict monitoring in the respective areas.