Kim, Xi Promise Active Role for China in Resolving Korean Peninsula Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Pyongyang on Thursday during Xi's first-ever state visit to Beijing's communist neighbor.According to China's state broadcaster CCTV, Kim said during the summit that over the past year, North Korea has taken active steps to ease tensions but a “relevant country” has not reciprocated these efforts, in what is likely a veiled reference to the United States.Kim, however, said he will “maintain patience,” expressing hope that concerned parties will meet face-to-face to address Korean Peninsula issues.The North Korean leader reportedly expressed appreciation for China’s role in resolving such issues and vowed to continue communication and cooperation with Beijing to make progress towards a political resolution of related matters.The Chinese leader also expressed support for political resolutions of peninsular issues and pledged to play an active role in realizing the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.Xi reportedly added that China will provide every possible means of support for North Korea to address security and development issues of "reasonable concern."