US Says N. Korea Among Worst Human Trafficking Nations for 17th Straight Year

Photo : KBS News

The United States on Thursday designated North Korea as one of the worst human trafficking nations for the 17th consecutive year, citing its use of forced labor.The State Department's annual "2019 Trafficking in Persons Report" put North Korea in its worst offender category, Tier 3, along with China, Iran and Russia.Tier 3 countries are barred from receiving certain types of assistance from the U.S.In keynote remarks marking the release of the report in Washington, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the North Korean government subjects its own citizens to forced labor both at home and abroad and then uses the proceeds to fund "nefarious activities."The report said that the designation was given because North Korea does not fully meet the minimum State Department standards for the elimination of trafficking and is not making significant efforts to do so.The designation comes as Chinese President Xi Jinping is in Pyongyang for talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Xi's visit has raised speculation that Beijing may attempt to leverage influence with North Korea as a bargaining chip in trade negotiations with the U.S.Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned a Russian company the previous day for allegedly helping North Korea evade sanctions.