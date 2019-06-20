Moon Orders Thorough Probe into N. Korean Boat Incident

Photo : KBS News

President Moon Jae-in has instructed the military to thoroughly investigate why it failed to detect a North Korean fishing boat that crossed the inter-Korean border and reached deep into South Korean waters last week.Presidential spokesperson Ko Min-jung said on Thursday that the president issued the order to Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo just before an interagency session on anti-corruption policies at the top office.Moon reportedly told the minister to "thoroughly check" whether there were problems connected with the failure to spot the small wooden vessel and to provide the public with adequate information immediately.Ko dismissed media reports that the presidential office and the military have sought to cover up certain details of the incident.Nevertheless, she said contradictory announcements by the military regarding the incident appears to have been careless.She added that in case of incidents involving North Korean ships and crew members reaching South Korea, secrecy is a codified principal designed to enhance security and safety.