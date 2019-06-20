Kyodo: ASEAN Leaders to Discuss Inviting N. Korean Leader to Special Summit in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) will reportedly discuss inviting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to a special ASEAN summit to be held in South Korea later this year.Japan's Kyodo News reported on Thursday that during an ASEAN meeting this weekend in Bangkok, member states will discuss the issue of inviting Kim to the special summit between South Korea and ASEAN set for late November in the southeastern port city of Busan.The special summit will be held to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of a South Korea-ASEAN Sectoral Dialogue Partnership, from which point there has been a rapid expansion of diplomatic, economic and development ties.Koydo quoted a source from ASEAN saying that all of its member states share diplomatic ties with North Korea and the organization appears to be seeking ways to engage and resolve the denuclearization issue.The report said ASEAN leaders have been carefully considering how to extend the invitation, with concerns that a rejection of the offer by Pyongyang may undermine the organization's reputation.