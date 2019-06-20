KCNA: Kim, Xi Agree to Enhance Ties for Regional Peace, Stability

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean state media reported on Friday that the leaders of North Korea and China have agreed to further develop bilateral relations for regional peace and stability.The Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping held summit talks on Thursday at the Kumsusan Guesthouse in Pyongyang.The report said that the two leaders assessed that further developing bilateral relations is in line with their common interests and conducive to regional peace, stability and development.KCNA said that the talks took place in a serious but candid atmosphere, and that the leaders reached a consensus on issues discussed during the summit.It added the two sides also agreed to actively work together to strengthen close strategic communication, enhance mutual trust and understanding and deepen ties and exchanges in diverse areas.Xi arrived in Pyongyang on Thursday for a two-day state visit.