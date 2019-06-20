S. Korean Travel Writer Found Dead in the Philippines

Photo : KBS News

A well-known South Korea travel writer was found dead in the Philippines on Sunday, according to authorities.Korean police said on Friday that Joo Yong-uk, head of a travel agency and a travel writer, was found shot in the head with his hands tied behind his back on a street in Antipolo, east of Manila.Joo apparently traveled to the Philippines last Friday for business, and had been staying in Makati, about ten kilometers from where his body was found.Korean police were notified of the incident on Tuesday and sent an investigation team to the Philippines the next day. They have launched a joint probe with local authorities to investigate the case.