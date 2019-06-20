New Economic Policy Chief Named

Photo : KBS

President Moon Jae-in named a new economic policy chief on Friday amidst declining exports and a sluggish job market.Fair Trade Commission Chairman Kim Sang-jo has been named the new presidential chief of staff for policy, succeeding Kim Soo-hyun.The reshuffle comes less than a year after Moon replaced two of his top economic decision makers when he replaced his finance minister and chief policy adviser.On Friday, Moon also named First Vice Finance Minister Lee Ho-seung as his new senior presidential secretary for economic affairs, replacing Yoon Jong-won.