Xi Accompanied By China's Head of Development During Pyongyang Visit

Chinese President Xi Jinping was accompanied by top Chinese diplomatic and economic decision makers during his state visit to North Korea on Thursday and Friday, suggesting economic cooperation was a primary agenda item.
Arriving with Xi in Pyongyang were He Lifeng of the National Development and Reform Commission, Foreign Minister Wang Yi and other top-ranking political officials that have accompanied Xi on other high-profile visits around the world.
The inclusion of minister He, a trained economist, is attracting particular attention as he heads the Chinese agency that approves all major development projects.
His presences indicates Chinese-North Korean economic cooperation was likely a major talking point during Xi’s ongoing two-day visit.
On Thursday, Xi was quoted as saying that his country will provide the North all possible means of support for security and development issues of “reasonable concern.”