Cameroon Clinches Final Spot in 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Round of 16

Photo : YONHAP News

Cameroon secured the final spot in the round of 16 at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup after beating New Zealand 2-1 in the last Group E match on Friday.The Netherlands is also advancing, leading the group with three wins after beating Canada 2-1.Nigeria, which had competed against South Korea in Group A, qualified for the knockout round as well.South Korea, which made the final 16 during the last women's World Cup, exited the group stage with three straight losses.The defending champion U.S. team sailed through the first round, finishing off Sweden 2-0 in Group F.The full roster of countries competing in the first knockout stage also include Norway, Australia, Britain, France, Germany, Brazil, Spain, Sweden, Canada, Italy, China and Japan.The round of 16 will begin when Germany takes on Nigeria on Sunday 12:30 a.m. Korea time.