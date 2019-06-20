Seoul Conveys to N. Korea Desire for Another Inter-Korean Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul says Seoul has conveyed to Pyongyang that it would be desirable to hold another inter-Korean summit ahead of a South Korea-U.S. summit slated for the end of this month.Kim revealed the move on Friday to a special committee of the ruling Democratic Party on unification and South-North ties.He said it isn't impossible, pointing to the second summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held last year in the truce village of Panmunjeom, which was pulled off just one day after the two Koreas agreed to hold it.The minister said Seoul hasn't been in contact with Pyongyang on preparations for a summit, but added that the two Koreas’ liaison officers are maintaining regular contact.In regards to Chinese President Xi Jinping state visit to the North, Kim said many are paying close attention to the event as China-North Korea summits have previously played an important role in overcoming deadlocks in talks between Washington and Pyongyang.