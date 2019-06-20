Moon to Meet Xi, Putin on Sidelines of G20 Summit

Photo : KBS News

President Moon Jae-in is scheduled to hold summits with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the G20 summit set to open in Osaka, Japan next week.The presidential office announced on Friday that Moon will also meet with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Indonesian President Joko Widodo.Moon is set to depart for Japan next Thursday, a day before the G20 opens.Top office spokesperson Ko Min-jung said Seoul will continue to keep the door open for a possible meeting between President Moon and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the forum.