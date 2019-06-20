Concerns Rise Over Impact of US-Iran Tensions on Humanitarian Trade

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: U.S. President Donald Trump has downplayed Iran's attack on an American drone. He said a "loose and stupid" Iranian general could have made a mistake. Escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran are a concern for Korea, which engages in humanitarian trade with the Middle Eastern country.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]"Iran made a big mistake. This drone was in international waters. Clearly, we have it all documented, it's documented scientifically, not just words. And it made a very bad mistake."(Reporter: How will you respond?)"You'll find out. You'll find out. You'll find out. Obviously, obviously, obviously you know we're not going to be talking too much about it. You're going to find out. They made a very big mistake."A U.S. surveillance drone was shot down Thursday morning by an Iranian missile. Iran's Revolutionary Guard claimed the American spy drone entered into the country's territory, but the U.S. said it was flying over the strategic Strait of Hormuz.During a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau later in the day, U.S. President Donald Trump called the action a “big mistake,” but he was careful to add that it might have been a blunder by an individual Iranian general.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]"I think that it could have been somebody who was loose and stupid that did it. But we'll be able to report back and you'll understand exactly what happened. But it was a very foolish move, that I can tell you."The New York Times said President Trump approved military strikes against Iran in retaliation but pulled back from the operation Thursday night.Trump noted that no one died during the shoot-down, but the escalating tension is yet another trade concern for South Korea, which was already forced to cut all crude imports from Iran.The Foreign Ministry in Seoul said Friday that its delegation met with their counterparts in Washington on Thursday to resolve difficulties in continuing humanitarian goods trade with Tehran.The Iranian central bank had previously opened up South Korean bank accounts to pay for Korean goods exempted from sanctions, but the accounts have since been suspended.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.