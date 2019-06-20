Economy KOSPI Closes Friday Down 0.27%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost five-point-67 points, or point-27 percent, on Friday. It ended the week at two-thousand-125-point-62.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing four-point-68 points, or point-64 percent, to close at 722-point-64.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened one-point-nine won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-164 won.