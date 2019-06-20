Parties Give Mixed Reaction to Moon's Appointments of New Aides

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties gave mixed reactions to President Moon Jae-in's appointments of new senior presidential advisers for policy and economic affairs.On Friday, Moon appointed Fair Trade Commission Chairperson Kim Sang-jo as the new presidential chief of staff for policy and First Vice Finance Minister Lee Ho-seung as the new senior economic affairs secretary.The ruling Democratic Party said both the expertise and practical abilities of the new advisers have been demonstrated, adding they are the right people to carry out the administration's vision for an innovative and inclusive nation.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party, meanwhile, criticized the appointments, saying they will only serve to continue what they claim are failed economic policies.The minor Bareunmirae Party said by reshuffling the administration, Moon has made it clear that he will complete the income-led growth strategy "experiment," while the Party for Democracy and Peace called for a review of the administration's budget distribution.The minor Justice Party called on the new presidential aides to have the patience and fortitude to carry out the administration's income-led growth policies.