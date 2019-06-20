Prosecutors to Suspend Indictments for Abortions in Early Pregnancy

Photo : KBS News

Prosecutors have decided to suspend indictments for abortions at less than 12 weeks in consideration of the Constitutional Court's ruling that a woman should be allowed to make a choice on having an abortion in the early stages of pregnancy.According to the prosecution on Friday, the Supreme Prosecutors' Office recently sent out a guideline explaining that under circumstances stated by the Constitutional Court, women charged with aborting their fetus in the first trimester could have their indictment suspended.The court had left it to the National Assembly to decide the extent to which abortions would be allowed for any reason, but suggested 22 weeks into pregnancy, the point before which a fetus becomes viable, giving women sufficient time to exercise their right to self-determination.For the first time, in accordance with the new guideline, the Gwangju District Prosecutors' Office recently suspended indictment for an underage suspect who got an abortion in less than 12 weeks.Prosecutors have decided to stop prosecuting cases against women who had an abortion between 12 and 22 weeks into their pregnancy, or terminated the pregnancy for reasons that were not stated by the Constitutional Court, until parliament enacts new laws on abortion.