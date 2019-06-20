S. Korea, UAE Hold Joint Economic Committee Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's Finance Ministry says it discussed ways to step up economic cooperation with the United Arab Emirates(UAE).A vice ministerial meeting of the Korea-UAE joint economic committee was held in Seoul on Friday.During the meeting, the two sides checked their progress in implementing agreements from the last committee meeting held in March 2018.They also discussed plans for the next seventh round of the committee meeting scheduled for the first half of next year.In the sixth meeting last year, the two sides discussed cooperation in energy, infrastructure, responding to the Fourth Industrial Revolution and increasing civilian exchanges.A Finance Ministry official said the vice ministerial meeting will serve as a permanent consultation channel for cooperation with the UAE.