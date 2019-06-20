Civil Court Deliberation Begins over S. Korean POWs' Forced Labor in N. Korea

Photo : KBS News

A South Korean court has begun deliberations on a civil indemnity lawsuit that a pair of South Korean Prisoners of Wars(POWs) filed against North Korean leader Kim Jong-un over the forced labor they suffered in the North.The Seoul Central District Court on Friday held the first trial hearing on the case, reviewing the stances of the plaintiffs and outlining major legal issues and plans regarding trial procedure.The hearing was held behind closed doors, while the second pretrial hearing will be held on August 23rd.The lawsuit was filed in October of 2016 by two Korean War veterans who are both in their 80s. The pair said they became POWs in the North, but were not sent back to the South immediately after the ceasefire in 1953 and instead forced to work for the North’s interior ministry for nearly three years. They demanded around 160 million won in compensation from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his authorities, including overdue salary as well as compensation for physical and mental suffering.Kim Hyun, the head of a civic group that assists the plaintiffs, said they expect a positive trial result, referring to a U.S. court’s decision last year demanding that the North Korean leadership pay 500 million dollars in compensation to the bereaved family of Otto Warmbier, a U.S. college student who died shortly after being released from the North in 2017.It is the first civil indemnity suit filed against the North for the forced labor of South Korean POWs.