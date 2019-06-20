US Lobby Group Criticizes S. Korea's Nuclear-Phase Out Policy

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of a U.S. environmental lobby group that promotes nuclear power as an environmentally friendly source of energy has criticized the Moon Jae-in administration’s policy to lower South Korea's dependence on nuclear energy.Environmental Progress’ chief activist Michael Shellenberger sounded his disapproval at a talk session arranged by the main opposition Liberty Korea Party at the National Assembly on Friday.Shellenberger pointed out that Moon's nuclear phase-out policy conflicts with his administration's other drive to export nuclear reactors and related technologies, likening it to exporting Hyundai Motor cars while banning them from local roads.He also argued Moon is failing to fulfill his promise to lower dependence on coal-fired power, noting its portion of the country’s whole energy makeup rose from 42 percent in 2016 to 44 percent last year.The lobbyist claimed that nuclear power is the most suitable energy source for South Korea, saying other clean energy sources such as solar cells and wind power require too much land and resources given the size of the country.