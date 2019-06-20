Gov't Issues Fresh Call for Swift Passage of Supplementary Budget Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has reiterated the urgency with which parliament should pass its supplementary budget plan.In a task force meeting presided over by Second Vice Economy and Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol on Friday, the government checked on various problems, including the delayed passage of the extra budget bill, and discussed short-term measures to ease them.Noting that growing economic uncertainty at home and abroad is making the passage of the budget plan all the more urgent and necessary, Koo instructed each related ministry to strengthen its efforts to persuade parliament to pass it.The government submitted a six-point-seven trillion won extra spending bill to the National Assembly on April 25th. Nearly two months have passed but lawmakers have yet to launch a deliberation process amid a prolonged bipartisan standoff. In the last 10 years, all supplementary budget plans submitted to parliament were passed in 45 days or less.