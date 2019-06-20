S. Korea, Vietnam Seek Deeper Economic Partnership

Photo : KBS News

South Korea’s Deputy Prime Minister and Economy and Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki has emphasized the importance of the country's economic partnership with Vietnam.During a meeting with Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue in Seoul on Friday, Hong said Vietnam is the most crucial cooperation partner in South Korea’s New Southern Policy.Hong said Seoul will further enhance its relations with Hanoi, including efforts to build a cooperation center in Vietnam to assist infrastructure projects in the Southeast Asian country with help from Korean firms.He said South Korea will also discuss with Vietnam possible financial assistance, including through a bilateral financial cooperation package and Seoul’s Economic Development Cooperation Fund(EDCF) project, and share its experiences of fast economic development.Hong said the two countries will also cooperate on major manufacturing fields such as industrial materials, auto and textiles, promising South Korea's help in raising efficiency of production procedures at Vietnamese companies.He also called for joint efforts to strengthen free trade systems in the region, including through the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership(RCEP).Vuong called South Korea the most important partner for his country, and proposed more cooperation in economic fields to appropriately deal with economic changes.