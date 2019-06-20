Households in Western Seoul Hit by 'Undrinkable' Tap Water

Photo : YONHAP News

In the wake of a tap water crisis in Incheon, a Western Seoul district close to the airport city has also reported similar water contamination problems.According to the Seoul Metropolitan Government's Office of Waterworks on Friday, tap water supplied to around 870 households in Mullae-dong in the Yeongdeungpo District has been judged unsafe to drink.The affected households, located in three out of six apartment complexes in the area, were inspected after they filed complaints, meaning more households in the district could turn out to have similar problems if surveyed.Seoul city has advised the households and around 400 others in the vicinity not to drink water from the tap until the problem is fixed.The city presumes sediments from the old drain system has contaminated the water, but says the exact cause will be revealed through inspections. Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon visited Mullae-dong earlier in the morning, promising thorough aftermath efforts.More than 10-thousand households and schools have reportedly suffered from reddish water flowing from taps in Incheon.