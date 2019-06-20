Xi Supports N. Korea's Efforts to Politically Resolve Issues on the Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday that he supports North Korea's new strategic stance and its efforts for the political resolution of Korean Peninsula issues.Xi and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un also hinted at Beijing playing an important role in the North Korea denuclearization process by stressing the continued advancement in the two countries' friendly relations.According to Chinese state media Xinhua news agency, meeting with Kim during a banquet in Pyongyang on Friday, Xi said his visit to North Korea has solidified the two countries' traditional favorable relations and presented a new direction in advancing their ties.He said his visit also showcased the two sides' firm determination to seek a political settlement of Korean Peninsula issues and achieve lasting peace in the region.He said that however global dynamics may change, China strongly supports all of North Korea's efforts toward realizing permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula through a political resolution of peninsula affairs.