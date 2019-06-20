Inter-Korea KCNA: Kim, Xi Reach Consensus on Important Issues

North Korean state media reports that leader Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping reached a consensus on important issues during a luncheon Friday, the second and final day of Xi's visit to Pyongyang.



The North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said that during the luncheon, the two leaders exchanged constructive opinions on mutual concerns including domestic and international affairs.



The report said that through five summit meetings over the past year, the two leaders were able to communicate more extensively, understand each other better and form a consensus on important issues.



KCNA did not spell out what those issues are, but the list is likely to include North Korea's denuclearization talks with the U.S.



However the report did not mention denuclearization or the United States.



The news agency also said the leaders expressed their will to continue the two countries' friendship regardless of changes in global politics.



Also present at the luncheon were Xi's wife, Peng Liyuan, and Kim's wife, Ri Sol-ju. KCNA said that both couples walked together in a garden before the meal and engaged in a time of bonding.



In a separate article, state media also reported on Kim seeing off the Chinese leader at the airport, where Pyongyang citizens also came out to bid farewell.