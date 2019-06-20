N. Korean Media Stress Steadfast Friendship with China

Photo : KBS News

North Korea continued special coverage of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to the country even after his departure, stressing the two countries' friendly relationship.On Saturday, Rodong Sinmun, the newspaper of the North's ruling party, devoted five out of eight pages to Xi's state visit.Carrying 44 photos, the newspaper closely documented a luncheon meeting between Kim, Xi and their wives and a farewell ceremony held at the airport for the Chinese leader.The paper said in an op-ed that the two countries' bilateral friendship based on trust has become stronger and invincible.It emphasized the long history of their favorable relations and how together, they can fight off any challenge.In an unusual move, North Korea hosted welcome events for President Xi twice during his visit, showering him with lavish treatment including a photo session at Workers' Party headquarters and a specially choreographed mass gymnastics performance.