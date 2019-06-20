Labor Union Leader Arrested for Masterminding Violent Rallies

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court has issued an arrest warrant against the leader of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions on charges of masterminding assaults on police during outdoor rallies.The chairman of the militant labor umbrella group, Kim Myeong-hwan is accused of overseeing violent illegal acts during KCTU members' four protest rallies in front of the National Assembly compound on May 21 last year, as well as March 27 and April 2 and 3 this year.KCTU members knocked down parts of the fence surrounding the National Assembly, assaulted police officers and destroyed police equipment during the protest rallies aimed at blocking the passage of labor billsThe KCTU chairman voluntarily underwent police questioning on June 7 and reportedly stated that he was broadly responsible for the violent protest rallies.Before attending his arrest warrant hearing at the Seoul Southern District Court Friday morning, Kim strongly denounced the Moon Jae-in government in a news conference. He said that the government has joined ultraright media and political parties in a problematic witch hunt against the KCTU.He then urged KCTU members to further fight to expand basic labor rights, raise the minimum wage to 10,000 won per hour and carry out a general strike planned in July.