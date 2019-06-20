Abe Hints at Putting Off Summit with Moon at G20

Photo : YONHAP News

Kyodo news agency reports that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has hinted at putting off a summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on the sidelines of the G20 summit scheduled in Osaka next week.Appearing on a local TV program Saturday morning, Abe said he has a tight schedule as Japan is the chair country of the G20.He said he wants to make a comprehensive decision as time is limited.Abe again criticized South Korea's Supreme Court ruling ordering compensation for Tokyo's wartime forced labor, saying the ruling goes against international law.He also urged the Seoul government to respond in accordance with international law.Japan's Sankei Shimbun newspaper reported Wednesday the prime minister has decided to postpone summit talks with South Korea.But on the same day, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said that nothing is decided yet on the issue.