Another Body Recovered from Danube River

Photo : YONHAP News

A body presumed to be of a South Korean victim was recovered from the Danube River on Saturday, about ten days after Hungarian authorities salvaged a sunken boat.According to a South Korean response team, a body was found by a local fisherman about 30 kilometers downstream from the accident site at 10:08 p.m.The team said the body is presumed to be of a woman in light of earrings, and identification efforts are under way.Thirty-three South Koreans were on board the Hableany when it sank on May 29th after it was hit by a larger cruise ship.As of Sunday, 23 South Koreans and two Hungarians are confirmed dead. Seven South Koreans were rescued and three remain missing.