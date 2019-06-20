Prosecution to Apply Stricter Penalties for DUI-related Accidents

Prosecutors will demand stricter punishments, including life sentences, for drivers who kill or severely injure people while driving under the influence.The Supreme Prosecutors' Office said on Sunday that it will apply the new guidelines that include harsh penalties starting Tuesday.Under the revised guidelines, prosecutors are advised to seek the maximum penalty including the life sentence for drunk drivers who cause severe damage or who have habitually driven under the influence.The prosecution has usually sought four-and-a-half years for those offenses under the previous guidelines.The prosecution will now also put into custody drunk drivers who are accused of killing or severely injuring others while driving with a blood alcohol concentration of point-08 percent or higher.In particular, it plans to request an arrest warrant without exceptions for drunk drivers who caused a deadly car crash and fled the scene.