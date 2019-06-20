LKP to Selectively Participate in Parliamentary Committee Sessions

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) said on Sunday that it will selectively participate in some parliamentary committee sessions, dimming the prospects of fully normalizing the prolonged parliamentary impasse.LKP Floor Leader Na Kyung-won said in a statement that her party will participate in a National Assembly hearing for prosecutor-general nominee Yoon Seok-youl.Na said the party will also take part in sessions of some of the standing parliamentary committees in relation to the military's failure to detect a North Korean boat crossing the South's maritime border and a reddish tap water crisis in Incheon.The floor leader said her party cannot just sit and watch the government's oppressive and unilateral rule and will do its job at parliament although the assembly will not be normalized.The ruling Democratic Party is calling for normalization of the assembly without conditions and plans to hold a plenary assembly session on Monday to push for a budget speech by Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon.