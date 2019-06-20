Moon's New Chief Policy Secretary Vows to Focus on Job Creation, Income Growth

Photo : YONHAP News

The new chief policy secretary of President Moon Jae-in has pledged his best efforts to create jobs and improve incomes.Kim Sang-jo made the pledge on Friday during a meeting with reporters after he was named to the new post and stepped down as the chairman of the Korea Fair Trade Commission in a farewell ceremony.Moon's new chief policy secretary said that the government will maintain the policy aimed to create a virtuous cycle of income-led growth, innovation-led growth and fair economy, but policy efforts will be focused on improving jobs and incomes at the moment.Kim said his job is to listen to and consult ministers, lawmakers and the people, stressing that Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki oversees the country's economic policies.He vowed his best efforts to provide full support for Hong and other ministers to facilitate them to properly perform their duties.