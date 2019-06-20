Prime Minister to Deliver Budget Speech Monday at Parliament without LKP

The National Assembly will hold a plenary session on Monday and Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon will deliver a budget speech.
The ruling Democratic Party(DP) and three minor parties plan to move ahead with the speech without the attendance of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP).
Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang proposed a meeting with floor leaders of the DP, LKP and the Bareunmirae Party on Monday morning to discuss ways to normalize parliament.
But LKP Floor Leader Na Kyung-won reportedly said she would miss the meeting as she will visit the east coast city of Samcheok where a North Korean fishing boat managed to reach without being detected earlier this month.
Na said on Sunday that her party will selectively participate in some parliamentary committee sessions, including a hearing for prosecutor-general nominee Yoon Seok-youl.