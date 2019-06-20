Prime Minister to Deliver Budget Speech Monday at Parliament without LKP

Photo : KBS News

The National Assembly will hold a plenary session on Monday and Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon will deliver a budget speech.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) and three minor parties plan to move ahead with the speech without the attendance of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP).Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang proposed a meeting with floor leaders of the DP, LKP and the Bareunmirae Party on Monday morning to discuss ways to normalize parliament.But LKP Floor Leader Na Kyung-won reportedly said she would miss the meeting as she will visit the east coast city of Samcheok where a North Korean fishing boat managed to reach without being detected earlier this month.Na said on Sunday that her party will selectively participate in some parliamentary committee sessions, including a hearing for prosecutor-general nominee Yoon Seok-youl.