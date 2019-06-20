N. Korea Launches Election Committees Ahead of Local Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has reportedly formed regional election committees ahead of nationwide rubber-stamp elections set for next month.The North's state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported on Monday that election committees were launched for the July 21st elections to determine new officials at the provincial, city and county levels.North Korea conducts similar procedures every four years. The last iteration, in 2015, saw 28-thousand-452 deputies chosen for four-year terms.Though the amount of autonomous decision making granted to these positions is highly questionable, ostensibly local assemblies in the North meet once or twice a year to discuss regional issues and determine political leadership in posts throughout the country.