Over 90% of S. Koreans Reside in Urban Areas

Nine out of ten South Koreans reside in urban areas that account for just some 17 percent of landmass in the country, according to new government statistics.The Land Ministry released on Monday figures from 2018 that suggest 91-point-eight percent of the country's 51-million-820-thousand residents live in 17-thousand-789 square kilometers of citified areas, or 16-point-seven percent of South Korea's total land.The ratio of urban to non-urban residents has been rising steadily, from 50-point-one percent in 1970 to 81-point-nine percent in 1990 and 88-point-three percent in 2010.In these metropolitan locales, residential areas totaled 14 square kilometers, while industrial areas took 16-point-six square kilometers and green spaces accounted for eleven-point-eight square kilometers.The number of development permits issued last year totaled 305-thousand-214, with Gyeonggi Province topping the list with 79-thousand-254 development permits granted.