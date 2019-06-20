KCTU Announces Anti-Gov't Resistance Campaigns Following Arrest of Chairperson Kim

Photo : YONHAP News

Korea's second-largest umbrella labor union has vowed all-out resistance to the government, including a general strike, following the arrest of its chairperson, Kim Myeong-hwan, last week.The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU) made the announcement in a news conference held in front of the presidential office in Seoul on Monday.The KCTU criticized the Moon Jae-in government for effectively “throwing away” its promise to respect the value of labor and claimed the administration will repress labor rights in the workplace.The umbrella union said it will organize a massive, nationwide campaign against the government and that non-regular public sector workers will stage their first massive joint strike on July third.It added that nationwide anti-government rallies and a general strike are to follow on July 18th.KCTU Chairperson Kim Myeong-hwan was arrested on Friday over allegations that he oversaw illegal violent protests in front of the National Assembly this and last year.