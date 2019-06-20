KCTU Announces Anti-Gov't Resistance Campaigns Following Arrest of Chairperson Kim

Korea's second-largest umbrella labor union has vowed all-out resistance to the government, including a general strike, following the arrest of its chairperson, Kim Myeong-hwan, last week.
The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU) made the announcement in a news conference held in front of the presidential office in Seoul on Monday.
The KCTU criticized the Moon Jae-in government for effectively “throwing away” its promise to respect the value of labor and claimed the administration will repress labor rights in the workplace.
The umbrella union said it will organize a massive, nationwide campaign against the government and that non-regular public sector workers will stage their first massive joint strike on July third.
It added that nationwide anti-government rallies and a general strike are to follow on July 18th.
KCTU Chairperson Kim Myeong-hwan was arrested on Friday over allegations that he oversaw illegal violent protests in front of the National Assembly this and last year.