S. Korea Starts Administrative Procedures to Review Rice Aid to N. Korea

South Korean administrative procedures have begun regarding a proposed 50-thousand ton rice donation to North Korea via the World Food Program(WFP).According to a government official on Monday, the Inter-Korean Exchange and Cooperation Promotion Council, a joint government and civilian committee, has begun reviewing the humanitarian project.The government official said that the council plans to give its approval of the aid this week, barring any objections.South Korea announced last Wednesday that it would provide 50-thousand tons of locally harvested rice to North Korea via the WFP, citing chronic food shortages.If delivered, it would be the first South Korean rice aid to North Korea since 2010, when five-thousand tons were dispatched in the wake of severe flooding.South Korea is expected to spend around 127-billion won in total for the donation project.