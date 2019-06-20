Safety Commission Says Human Error Caused Malfunction of Hanbit 1 Reactor

Photo : KBS News

Human error is to blame for a malfunctioning nuclear reactor in South Korea’s southeast.According to an interim report released on Monday by the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission and the Korea Institute of Nuclear Safety, workers at the reactor in Yeonggwang, South Jeolla Province miscalculated the power output of the Hanbit 1 reactor and mishandled the control rods.Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Company, the country's atomic power plant operator, reported to the commission on May 10th that power output suddenly surged during a routine control rod efficacy test.The commission ordered the manual shutdown of the reactor and sent experts to probe the issue.Plant workers were also found to have violated safety protocols, including failing to convene a meeting before initiating testing.The probe team will next investigate any mechanical problems that may have contributed to the malfunction before releasing its final report that will include guidelines to prevent similar incidents.