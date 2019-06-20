National Assembly To Convene Session Without LKP

Photo : YONHAP News

Lawmakers have decided to convene a plenary session at the National Assembly without the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) to hear a speech by Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon on a proposed supplementary budget bill.According to lawmakers on Monday, Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang proposed a floor leaders' meeting on Monday morning to discuss normalizing parliament, but LKP floor leader Na Kyung-won, citing a scheduling conflict, declined to attend.The extra budget bill submitted to parliament more than two months ago is thus unlikely to be approved by month’s end, as was originally hoped for by the government.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) criticized the LKP, which decided to selectively participate in committee sessions instead of joining the National Assembly to normalize the operations.DP floor leader Lee In-young said the LKP is neglecting bills that impact people's livelihoods and instead engaging in political strife.