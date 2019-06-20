Seoul's Second Heat Wave Advisory of Year to be Issued on Tues.

Photo : YONHAP News

A heat wave advisory is set to be issued for Seoul for the second time this year.The Korea Meteorological Administration announced on Monday that the heat advisory will take effect for Seoul, parts of Gyeonggi Province, including Gwacheon and Goyang, as well as some regions in Gangwon Province, including Yeongwol and Chuncheon on Tuesday at 11 a.m.Seoul's first advisory of the year was issued earlier on May 24th.Meanwhile, advisories were issued on Monday for Gapyeong and Gwangju in Gyeonggi Province, Daegu and parts of North Gyeongsang Province, including Gumi and Gyeongsan.A heat wave advisory is issued when the daytime high is forecast to stay above 33 degrees Celsius for two straight days or longer. A warning is issued when afternoon highs are likely to hit above 35 degrees for at least two consecutive days.